Bridges racked up seven points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 97-89 loss to the Nets.
For the first time since November, Bridges was held to single-digit points. Fantasy managers can just chalk this up as an off night in what has been a solid campaign for the forward. Across 37 regular-season appearances, Bridges holds averages of 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Nears double-double as top scorer•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Logs first career triple-double•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Pop for 27 in Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Notches 26 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 22 points against NOLA•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Available against New Orleans•