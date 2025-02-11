Bridges racked up seven points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 97-89 loss to the Nets.

For the first time since November, Bridges was held to single-digit points. Fantasy managers can just chalk this up as an off night in what has been a solid campaign for the forward. Across 37 regular-season appearances, Bridges holds averages of 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes.