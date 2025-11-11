default-cbs-image
Bridges racked up 34 points (11-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-111 loss to the Lakers.

Bridges didn't seem bothered by the back issue at all, as he put up a season-high in points while logging 40 minutes of floor time, so he should be fine for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. He's hitting career-highs in triples (3.2) and assists (4.0) through the first 10 games of the season, and he should continue to see increased playmaking responsibilities while LaMelo Ball (ankle) is out.

