Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Back with Hornets
RotoWire Staff
Feb 9, 2026
12:10 pm ET
1 min read
Connaughton signed a contract with the Hornets on Monday.
The Hornets waived Connaughton on Feb. 4 to make room for a trade, but they waived Malaki Branham on Monday to open a spot back up. Connaughton will now reprise his role as an emergency depth option off the bench.
