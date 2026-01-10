This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Out Saturday
Connaughton (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Connaughton was previously listed as questionable for this game due to an illness, and the former Notre Dame standout will be sidelined. The veteran forward will aim to return to action against the Clippers on Monday.