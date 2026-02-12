Hall finished Wednesday's 110-107 win over Atlanta with 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench.

With Charlotte's starting frontcourt of Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate suspended after Monday's brawl with Detroit, Hall saw the court in an NBA game for the first time since Jan. 8 and produced his first career double-double. Diabate and Bridges will be sidelined until Feb. 24, giving Hall three chances to try and repeat Wednesday's performance.