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Hornets' PJ Hall: Listed out for Tuesday
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1 min read
Hall (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Hall hasn't participated in a game since Feb. 22 due to a right ankle fracture. His next chance to suit up will arrive Friday against Detroit, though it's unclear how close he is to returning to play.
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