Hall finished with four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 19 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Bucks.

Hall got the nod for the first start of his NBA career Friday due to the absences of Moussa Diabate (wrist), Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) and Mason Plumlee (groin). He ended up leading the Hornets in both blocks and rebounds, but his minus-22 point differential was tied with Miles Bridges for worst on the team. Even so, Hall would be in line for a second-straight start Saturday against the Bulls if Diabate is unable to play.