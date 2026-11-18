O'Neale closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Lakers.

O'Neale delivered his highest-scoring output of November while matching his season high with four three-pointers. The veteran forward has connected on multiple triples in four of his last five appearances, averaging 2.2 made threes during that stretch. His perimeter shooting provides some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues, though his limited contributions outside scoring and rebounding cap his upside.