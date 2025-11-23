James is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

James will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Saturday. In 10 starts this season, the rookie has averaged 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest. With the Hornets down three regulars in LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (shoulder) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (ankle), James should see added opportunities Sunday.