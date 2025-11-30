James contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-111 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Despite playing a sizeable role for the Hornets, James continues to have a knack for offering very little in terms of tangible production. Through the first 20 games of his career, he is averaging a mere 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.