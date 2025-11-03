James ended Sunday's 126-103 win over the Jazz with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes.

James has a 9.9 percent usage rate on the season, which is the second lowest on the team, but he took advantage of some extra touches Sunday with LaMelo Ball (ankle) joining Brandon Miller (shoulder) on the shelf to put up a career-high 15 points. James has looked like a draft day steal to open the season, posting averages of 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 three-pointers on 66.7 percent shooting from the field through seven outings.