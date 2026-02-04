Bailey logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, three steals and one assist in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 131-122 victory over the Pacers.

After scoring just four points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field in Sunday's loss to Toronto, Bailey bounced back in a major way. The rookie first-rounder saw increased playing time following Utah's trade for Jaren Jackson earlier in the day, as only seven Jazz players saw the court against Indiana. Bailey finished as Utah's third-leading scorer and has posted at least 19 points in three of his last five appearances. He also stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end, matching his season highs in blocks and steals. He has recorded multiple steals in three of his last four outings.