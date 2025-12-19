Bailey posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 143-135 loss to the Lakers.

Bailey enjoyed a decent night on the floor despite the end result. The 2025 first-round pick has endured some low totals, but he's certainly scoring well enough to be a relevant producer for the Jazz. Since earning the starting job in early November, he's averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over 17 games.