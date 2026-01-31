site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Cody Williams: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (illness) is available for Friday's game versus the Nets.
Williams is back after a one-game absence, so he should see his usual minutes Friday night. Walter Clayton's minutes might dip with Williams active.
