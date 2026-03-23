Jazz's Cody Williams: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Right shoulder soreness is likely to result in Williams' first absence since the Jan. 28 loss to the Warriors. With the swingman expected to be out Monday, John Konchar and Bez Mbeng should help soak up extra minutes.
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