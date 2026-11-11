Peterson fouled out of Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Heat after recording 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Peterson came close to posting a new career high yet again after scoring his season-high 26 Tuesday, and the rookie is starting to look comfortable as Utah's go-to scorer. The turnovers and fouls are still part of the learning curve, but with three starters out, the Jazz are giving him all the touches he can handle. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday to finish a back-to-back.