Peterson recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason win over the Suns.

Peterson struggled with his shooting efficiency but made meaningful contributions elsewhere. The young guard finished tied for the team lead with six assists while collecting six rebounds, the second-best mark on the team, showcasing his versatility despite an inconsistent offensive performance. He also committed just one turnover in a team-high 29 minutes, an encouraging sign for his decision-making. Peterson's ability to contribute across multiple categories could help him earn a significant role in Utah's backcourt as the regular season approaches, and as a rookie in a rebuilding team, he'll be given every opportunity to log heavy minutes. He's expected to be the Jazz's starting shooting guard come Opening Night against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.