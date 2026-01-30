Nurkic (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Nurkic is recovering from an illness that prevented him from playing against the Clippers on Tuesday, though he returned against the Warriors on Wednesday and finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 23 minutes. His playing time Wednesday was his lowest since Dec. 20 against the Magic (21 minutes), so he could be on a minutes restriction if available for Friday's contest, which would mean more minutes being available for Kyle Filipowski and Kevin Love (rest).