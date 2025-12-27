Nurkic totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 131-129 win over the Pistons.

Nurkic faced a tough challenge opposite Jalen Duren, but he effectively neutralized him in the upset win. Although Nurkic has missed three games this month, he's come up big in some key moments. Still, consistency remains a big problem for the big man. He's alternated between double-doubles and dreadful totals quite often, and although his rebound totals usually come close to or exceed double digits frequently, his scoring totals haven't experienced the same success.