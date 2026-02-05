Jazz head coach Will Hardy said that Nurkic won't start Thursday's game against the Hawks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Though Nurkic will technically be available Thursday, his presence on the bench likely indicates that the Jazz plan to stay away from using him. The Jazz took that approach in their most recent game Tuesday against the Pacers; Nurkic was initially ruled out in advance of the game for rest purposes, then was upgraded to available before he ultimately went unused off the bench. Kyle Filipowski started at center in that game and played 36 minutes, and he'll likely be in line for another hefty workload Thursday while the Jazz are short on available bodies in the aftermath of the trade deadline.