The Jazz don't believe the right hamstring injury that has sidelined Conley for the team's last two games is as serious as the one he dealt with during the 2019-20 season, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Conley dealt with an injury to his left hamstring during his first year with Utah, sitting out 19 times in a 20-game stretch at one point. The veteran's absence was likely lengthened by returning before he was back to full health, as he aggravated the injury in his first game back and then was forced to sit out the next 14 contests. With that history in mind, the Jazz are content to take a cautious approach for Conley, who is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis but remains without a clear timetable to return. The Jazz should provide another update on Conley's situation Thursday, when the team releases its initial injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Bucks.