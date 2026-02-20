Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tshiebwe (concussion) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Tshiebwe will shed his questionable tag and suit up Friday after being placed in the league's concussion protocol during Utah's Feb. 12 loss to Portland. The two-way player isn't guaranteed to see significant burn but could enter the rotation with Lauri Markkanen (illness) doubtful and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) joining Jaren Jackson (knee) on the sidelines.
