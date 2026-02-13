Jazz's Oscar Tshiebwe: Won't return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tshiebwe won't return to Thursday's game against Portland after being placed in concussion protocol.
Tshiebwe went to the locker room during the first half to receive stitches, and the team will shut him down for the evening after reporting that he's entered the league's concussion protocol. He'll have over a week to recover, as the Jazz won't take the court again until after the All-Star break.
