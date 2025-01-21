Mykhailiuk logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Mykhailiuk drew another start Monday for a Utah team that has been devastated by injuries. The sharpshooter could continue to be a short-term streaming option until the Jazz get some reinforcements back. Over his last five games, Mykhailiuk has produced averages of 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers.