Kessler logged eight points (4-6 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and six blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 154-148 overtime victory over the Pistons.

Kessler blocked six shots in the win, playing at least 29 minutes for just the second time in the past seven games. He continues to come off the bench, a fact that has not been lost on fantasy managers. Despite the frustration, Kessler has still been able to put up borderline top-30 value over that time, thanks primarily to his 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.