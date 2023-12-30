Kessler isn't starting Saturday's game against the Heat, radio voice of the Jazz, David Locke, reports.

Kessler entered the starting lineup Thursday against the Pelicans, but he'll return to a bench role Saturday with the Jazz electing to roll with Simone Fontecchio at power forward and John Collins at center. Kessler is averaging 8.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his last three contests off the bench.