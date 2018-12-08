McLaughlin finished Friday's contest against the Mad Ants with 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

McLaughlin tallied a whopping 40 minutes Friday, and for good reason given the guard far exceeded his points per game average (14.3). The 22-year-old hasn't shown this type of explosiveness offensively prior, and his lack of consistency in other categories makes him less than an automatic fantasy play most nights.

More News
Our Latest Stories