Jordan McLaughlin: Tallies surprising 24 points
McLaughlin finished Friday's contest against the Mad Ants with 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.
McLaughlin tallied a whopping 40 minutes Friday, and for good reason given the guard far exceeded his points per game average (14.3). The 22-year-old hasn't shown this type of explosiveness offensively prior, and his lack of consistency in other categories makes him less than an automatic fantasy play most nights.
