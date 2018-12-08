McLaughlin finished Friday's contest against the Mad Ants with 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

McLaughlin tallied a whopping 40 minutes Friday, and for good reason given the guard far exceeded his points per game average (14.3). The 22-year-old hasn't shown this type of explosiveness offensively prior, and his lack of consistency in other categories makes him less than an automatic fantasy play most nights.