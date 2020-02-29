Justin Robinson: Misses Thursday's game
Robinson didn't play in Thursday's G League loss to Wisconsin due to a right shoulder injury.
Robinson has played a big role for the Blue Coats this season, but he was unable to take the court in Thursday's loss. The nature and severity of the injury are unclear, but the 22-year-old's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Windy City.
