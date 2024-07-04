Jones won't participate in Summer League due to an ankle injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jones became an unrestricted free agent when the Clippers declined to pick up his team option June 29, and he'll miss out on the opportunity to showcase his abilities in Summer League. Instead, the 23-year-old will have to rely on what he put on tape during two games with the 76ers' G League affiliate to garner interest on the open market. In those two games, Jones averaged 11.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over 23.9 minutes.