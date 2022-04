Mane compiled 20 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Vipers in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Mane saw his lowest minutes total of the playoffs Thursday, but he was efficient from the floor and was one of two Blue Coats to score at least 20 points. In five playoff appearances with Delaware, Mane averaged 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.