Fox tallied 30 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 128-125 win over Sacramento.

Fox hit only eight field goals in the contest, but he was nonetheless able to reach the 30-point mark for the sixth time in his past nine games thanks to a 13-for-14 performance from the charity stripe. The fourth-year point guard is averaging 29.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals over that stretch.