Fox (finger) participated in Wednesday's shootaround, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Fox is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand but said Tuesday that he'll "most likely" play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Warriors. He's officially questionable, but all signs point toward him suiting up Wednesday as Sacramento attempts to gain an advantage in the series.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Says he'll likely play Wednesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Goes through non-contact practice•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Officially doubtful•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Sustains fractured finger•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Drops game-high 38 points•