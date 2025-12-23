Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Kings' Doug McDermott: Upgraded to available
McDermott (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
McDermott is overcoming a questionable marker to suit up Tuesday. That said, he's appeared in just two games for the Kings this season, so it's unlikely McDermott takes the floor in a meaningful capacity.