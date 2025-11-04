Cardwell won't start in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Cardwell got the starting nod in Saturday's win over Milwaukee, posting two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in just five minutes. However, he'll come off the bench Monday in favor of Russell Westbrook. Cardwell has played in three of the Kings' six regular-season games, so he isn't guaranteed meaningful minutes against the Nuggets.