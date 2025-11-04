Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Sliding back to bench Monday
Cardwell won't start in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Cardwell got the starting nod in Saturday's win over Milwaukee, posting two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in just five minutes. However, he'll come off the bench Monday in favor of Russell Westbrook. Cardwell has played in three of the Kings' six regular-season games, so he isn't guaranteed meaningful minutes against the Nuggets.