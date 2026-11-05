Cardwell provided four points (2-3 FG), six rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Lakers.

Cardwell made an impact on the glass despite limited playing time, grabbing four offensive rebounds while committing just one foul. The reserve center also finished with a plus-four rating, though Domantas Sabonis' established role continues to restrict his opportunities. Cardwell's rebounding ability is encouraging, but his modest minutes leave him with little appeal outside of deeper fantasy formats.