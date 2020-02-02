Kings' Harrison Barnes: Rough night Saturday
Barnes finished with just two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-113 loss to the Lakers.
Barnes matched his season-low with two points Saturday, continuing to demonstrate his unfriendly fantasy game. He continues to play big minutes for the Kings despite being outside the top-300 in nine-category leagues. There is very little upside when analyzing Barnes and outside of an occasional scoring outburst, he has no place on a 12-team roster.
