Murray (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans.

As expected, Murray will miss his first game of the season due to a back injury he picked up during Monday's loss to New Orleans. Chris Duarte (thumb) has been cleared to suit up, so he'll presumably take Murray's spot in the starting lineup. Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) and Trey Lyles are also candidates to absorb some of Murray's missing minutes.