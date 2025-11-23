default-cbs-image
Murray will start Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

After coming off the bench during his season debut in Thursday's loss to the Grizzlies, Murray will supplant Precious Achiuwa in the starting lineup Saturday. Over 33 minutes Thursday, Murray posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist.

