Murray (trap) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray is nursing right trapezius soreness, but the issue isn't enough to prevent him from suiting up. The sharpshooter should be able to handle his normal workload. On the campaign, Murray has averaged 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 37.9 minutes per game through eight appearances.