Kings' Keegan Murray: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (trap) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Murray is nursing right trapezius soreness, but the issue isn't enough to prevent him from suiting up. The sharpshooter should be able to handle his normal workload. On the campaign, Murray has averaged 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 37.9 minutes per game through eight appearances.
More News
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Questionable for Monday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Tough shooting night Wednesday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Big night on defensive end Sunday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Double-doubles with three steals•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Strong all-around showing•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Excels with double-double in OT win•