Murray won't return to Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Murray landed on an opposing player's foot and injured his ankle before limping to the locker room with assistance. He'll finish with 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes. Nique Clifford will likely see increased playing time for the remainder of the game due to Murray being unavailable. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Dallas.