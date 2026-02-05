Brunson finished Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime win over the Nuggets with 42 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals over 47 minutes.

It was a vintage performance out of Brunson on Wednesday, with the All-Star guard coming alive with 15 third-quarter points before scoring 10 points in the second OT frame to propel the Knicks to a tough victory. It was his third game of 40-plus points this season and the first time he scored at least 30 points since Jan. 24 against the 76ers. Things won't get easier for Brunson and the Knicks as they hit the road to face the East-leading Pistons on Friday.