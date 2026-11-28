Brunson produced 27 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to the Heat.

Although Brunson missed a clutch free throw that could've changed the game in the dying moments of the fourth quarter, he still led the Knicks in scoring and was the only New York player to reach the 20-point mark. Brunson's consistency has been outstanding, as he's now scored at least 20 points in all but one of his previous 12 appearances while reaching the 25-point threshold eight times.