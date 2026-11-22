Brunson supplied 30 points (11-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 victory over Portland.

Brunson got off to a scorching hot start, drilling his first five three-point attempts while racking up 21 points on 10 shots in his first 14 minutes of play. However, his hot shooting didn't carry over after halftime, and he went scoreless in the fourth quarter. Still, his 30 points were a game-high, and he helped the Knicks notch their fourth straight win.