Brunson amassed 28 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 overtime win over Toronto.

Brunson delivered the decisive three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in overtime, helping New York overcome a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit. The veteran point guard has remained the Knicks' primary offensive creator, and Sunday's nine assists reinforced his ability to generate production beyond scoring. His efficiency wasn't particularly impressive, but Brunson continues to handle the kind of offensive workload that supports strong fantasy numbers even when his shot isn't falling consistently. He's scored 25-plus points in his last three appearances and is averaging 27.7 points per game since the beginning of November.