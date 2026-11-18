Brunson produced 31 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 111-102 victory over the Raptors.

Brunson started slow but caught fire after halftime, scoring 21 of his 31 points in the second half. This was his second 30-plus-point performance of New York's current road trip, and he came up clutch down the stretch, helping the Knicks put together a 9-0 run over the final 90 seconds to seal the win. New York will look to finish its four-game road trip strong with a win over Minnesota on Thursday.