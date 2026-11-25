Brunson (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Brunson is under the weather and was a late addition to the injury report. If the star floor general joins Miles McBride (adductor) on the inactive list, Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek would be candidates for a significant uptick in minutes. Brunson has scored at least 21 points in 10 straight games, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest during that span.