Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Game-high 36 points in win

Brunson recorded 36 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 victory over the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Brunson scored at least 30 points for the second straight game, as he continues to do everything humanly possible to bring the NBA title to New York. Despite some inefficient shooting, Brunson has remained calm and collected, highlighted by the improbable comeback Wednesday. Now leading the series 3-1, New York will head to San Antonio on a high, looking to wrap things up in five games.