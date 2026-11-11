Brunson tallied 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 117-85 win over the Bucks.

Brunson led New York in scoring despite struggling with his shot, and it was far from the star playmaker's best performance -- he also posted pedestrian numbers in rebounds and assists, with no defensive stats. The Knicks limited Brunson to just 28 minutes because of the blowout, but expect the reigning Finals MVP to be more involved moving forward. He has scored at least 30 points in three of his last six appearances.