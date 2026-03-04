Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Strong line in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson recorded 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 win over Toronto.
Brunson helped the Knicks improve to 40-22 on the season with yet another strong performance. Over his last seven outings, he's averaging 24.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 35.0 minutes per contest.
