Towns (thumb) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Towns returned from a two-game absence Monday against the Hawks, finishing with 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine boards, seven assists and a block in 37 minutes. It appears he avoided any setbacks in the win, and it's a good sign if the Knicks are prepared to let him play in both games of this back-to-back.